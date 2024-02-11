Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 3rd Day Collection: Crosses 27.50 Cr in Weekend 1

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

The new Hindi offering Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, arrived in cinemas this Friday and fortunately witnessed an overall good response from the audience in metro cities despite mixed reactions from critics.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the science fiction romantic comedy failed to create the desired impact on critics and received mixed reviews. However, the catchy soundtrack and sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kriti are attracting the audience, especially in metro cities.

Hitting theatres amid an ordinary buzz, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya took an average start on Friday in the morning. But after a boost in footfall from evening shows, it managed to register a decent opening of 7.02 crores nett from around 2500 screens.

Presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya reported a good jump over the weekend and did a business of 9.83 crores on Saturday. With further growth, the film minted 10.70 crores on Sunday and registered a 3-day total collection of 27.55 crores nett at the domestic box office.

As per the current trend, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to remain steady on weekdays. In the international market as well, TBMAUJ is doing well and grossed approximately 56 crores in 3 days at the worldwide box office including 32.80 crores gross from India and 23.20 crores gross from overseas.



