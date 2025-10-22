Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 2nd Day Box Office Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The new Hindi releases of this week, the horror-comedy Thamma and the intense love story Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are getting fabulous response from the audience across the country. Both the films are scoring solid numbers at the box office from day 1 despite the already existing Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Thamma is being appreciated by the viewers owing to its engaging and well-balanced storyline. The film has received favourable reviews from critics as well as the audience and garnered the positive word of mouth.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, Thamma was opened on a phenomenal note on Tuesday in the morning and eneded the day with a bumper opening business of 25.11 crores nett, which is the 4th-best opening of the year so far.

On the next day i.e. Wednesday, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial remained super-strong despite a decline and managed to collect 19.10 crores nett, taking its 2-day total to 44.21 crores nett at the domestic box office. Thamma is getting phenomenal response, especially from multiplexes across India.

On the other hand, Harshwardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released amid a terrific craze of fans and as expected, it is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country. Despite the mighty Thamma in the opposite, it managed to open on a strong note at the box office with 10.10 crores nett.

With positive reviews from critics as well, EDKD has garnered good word of mouth. Directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, the film stayed steady on Wednesday and minted an amount of 8.05 crores nett. After 2 days, it has registered a total of 18.15 crores nett at the Indian box office.



