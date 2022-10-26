Box Office: Thank God and Ram Setu 2nd Day Collection

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a good start on Tuesday, the Hindi action adventure Ram Setu witnessed a drop on Wednesday but still managed to hold well at the box office and remained the first choice of the audience. Another Bollywood offering on this Diwali, the comedy-drama Thank God has also reported a decline in business on the second day.

Ram Setu starring Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles has received mixed reviews from critics but getting good support from the audience, especially in mass circuits and heading well at the box office.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu opened on a fair note in the morning with 25-30% occupancy and registered the second-best opening of the year in Bollywood with 15.25 crores nett. Then on Wednesday, it witnessed a drop of 20.98% and minted 12.05 crores nett.

After 2 days, Ram Setu has done a total business of 27.30 crores nett from approx. 3100 screens across the country. The film is expected to hold well further and register a satisfactory extended opening weekend.

On the other hand, Thank God directed by Indra Kumar, has also received mixed reviews from critics as some have found its storyline outdated. Still, the public reactions are positive and the film is heading almost decently at the box office. On Tuesday, it did a business of 8.10 crores nett from around 2400 screens.

On the second day, as expected, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God recorded a dip of 20.37% in business and collected 6.45 crores. After 2 days, it has garnered a total of 14.55 crores nett. The film has to pick up the pace to register a satisfactory extended weekend.



