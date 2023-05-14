The Kerala Story 10th Day Collection – Registers a Phenomenal 2nd Weekend

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

After a strong first week, the controversial Hindi drama film The Kerala Story has reported a phenomenal second weekend at the box office. It showed huge growth over the weekend despite new releases and has registered the 2nd-highest weekend 2 total of the year in Bollywood after SRK’s Pathaan, which collected 63.50 crores with its Hindi version.

Amid many controversies, The Kerala Story was released last weekend on a bumper note and did a business of 35.49 crores nett with 8.05 crores on Friday, 11.01 crores on Saturday, and 16.43 crores on Sunday. On weekdays, surprisingly the film showed an upward trend instead of a usual drop.

In the first week, the Adah Sharma starrer raked a total of 81.14 crores which includes 10.03 crores on Monday, 11.07 crores on Tuesday, 12.01 crores on Wednesday, and 12.54 crores on Thursday. Whereas the Hollywood biggie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 did a business of 34 crores nett in 7 days across India.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story is still reigning at the box office. It entered the second weekend on a similar note and minted 12.35 crores on Friday. On Saturday, the film witnessed a massive jump and bagged 19.50 crores. With a further jump, it managed to collect 24.06 crores on Sunday and registered a 10-day total of 137.05 crores nett at the domestic box office.

Claimed to be based on real-life incidents of mass religious conversion in Kerala by the Islamic terrorist organization ISIS, The Kerala Story is getting unbelievable support from audiences across the country. As per the current trend, the film is likely to enter the 200-crore club by the end of this week.

This Friday released Hindi action thriller IB 71 starring Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher has also received positive reviews from critics but not getting the desired response at the box office. In the opening weekend, it collected a total of 7.25 crores nett including 1.67 crore on Friday, 2.51 crores on Saturday, and 3.07 crores o Sunday.



