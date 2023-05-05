The Kerala Story 1st Day Collection – Adah Sharma starrer takes a Bumper Opening

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The new Hindi drama film The Kerala Story has been released nationwide amid huge controversies. Despite limited screening and no face value, this low-budget offering has surprisingly taken a bumper start at the box office and has registered the 5th-best opening of the year in Bollywood. Due to high demand, many theatres across the country have also added midnight shows of the film.

Claimed to be based on real-life incidents of mass religious conversion in Kerala by the terrorist organization ISIS, The Kerala Story is being appreciated by many critics owing to its hard-hitting storyline and commendable performances by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. While some are calling it a propaganda film but that was the case with The Kashmir Files

(2022) as well.

Just like The Kashmir Files, this new Hindi film is also facing negativity from a section but it won’t be a problem as the film is getting a solid response from the audience across the country. Once again it is proved, that the content is king. There is no need for big names, grand-scale promotions and paid reviews to attract the audience if the film has powerful content.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story opened on an excellent note on Friday and did a business of 8.03 crores nett at the domestic box office, which is the 5th-highest opening of the year in Hindi film industry after Pathaan (57 cr), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (15.81 cr), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (15.73 cr), and Bholaa (11.20 cr). On the other hand, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has registered a business of 7.50 crores nett in India from all versions.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production The Kerala Story has surpassed all expectations and has already become a hit. The film which wasn’t expected to do a lifetime business of 8 crores, has actually garnered slightly more than that in a single day. As per the current trend, it is likely to show healthy growth over the weekend.



