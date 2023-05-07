The Kerala Story 3rd Day Collection – Registers a Fantastic Weekend, beats The Kashmir Files

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

After a bumper start at the box office, the new controversial Hindi drama film The Kerala Story witnessed remarkable growth and registered a fantastic opening weekend. The film has garnered solid word of mouth across the country and is scoring higher numbers than last year’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files and even the new Marvel offering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The Kerala Story opened on an excellent note on Friday and registered the 5th-highest opening of the year in Bollywood with 8.03 crores, which is higher than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada (6 crores). On Saturday, as expected, it took a healthy jump of 39.73% and did a business of 11.22 crores nett.

Then on Sunday as well, Sudipto Sen’s directorial recorded further growth and managed to collect an amount of 15.71 crores nett. With this, The Kerala Story has registered a 3-day total of 34.96 crores nett at the domestic box office. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files

had minted 27.15 crores nett in the first weekend.

Despite limited screening and no face value, The Kerala Story is performing better than many biggies of this year. Owing to its hard-hitting content and commendable performances by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, the film has received very positive reviews from many critics. Although some are calling it a propaganda film.

The Kerala Story is claimed to be based on real-life incidents of mass religious conversion in Kerala by the Islamic terrorist organization ISIS, so a section is opposing and calling it a propaganda film. But those who have actually seen the film are giving it a big thumbs up.



