The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 4th Day Collection – Weekend 1 Report

This Thursday released two new Hindi movies from opposite genres- the comedy-drama Fukrey 3 and the science-thriller The Vaccine War are facing tough competition at the box office due to Shah Rukh Khan’s action-entertainer Jawan which is showing a solid trend even in its 4th week. However, Fukrey 3 still managed to perform well in its opening weekend, but The Vaccine War remained dull.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha starrer the third instalment in the much-loved comedy franchise Fukrey, Fukrey 3 received mixed reviews from critics but the audience has found the movie entertaining and is reacting to its favour.

On Thursday which was the holiday of Eid-e-Milad, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey 3 took a decent start and did a business of 8.82 crores nett. On Friday, the movie witnessed a drop and minted 7.81 crores. Over the weekend, it showed a good jump and bagged 11.67 crores on Saturday.

With further growth, Fukrey 3 managed to garner 15.04 crores and registered a 4-day extended opening weekend total of 43.34 crores nett. In 2017, Fukrey Returns

collected 32.20 crores nett in the first weekend (3 days), while Fukrey (2013) did 9.82 crores nett.

On the other hand, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is struggling to attract enough audiences to the theatres despite positive reactions. On Thursday, it took a dull start and minted only 0.76 crore, while collected 0.55 crore on Friday after an expected decline in footfall.

Over the weekend, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, and Anupam Kher starrer The Vaccine War witnessed growth but still remained dull and did a business of 1 crore on Saturday and 1.59 crore on Sunday. After 4 days, it registered a total of 3.90 crores nett.



