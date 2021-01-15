Master 3rd Day Collection: Vijay starrer goes past 50 crores in Tamil Nadu!

[Total: 3 Average: 4.7 /5]

After a long stretch of numbness, the box office is successfully revived with the arrival of Tamil action thriller Master. The much-awaited film took an earth-shattering start and heading strongly in Tamil Nadu & other South Indian states. In the international market as well, it is getting a terrific response.

Master was released on Wednesday amid the great excitement of fans and expectedly took a massive start. It is the first film to release with 100% occupancy in Tamil Nadu after the lockdown. As a result, it had grossed 25+ crores on day-1 at the TN box office, which is the third-best opening of Vijay after his Sarkar (31.50 crores) & Bigil (25.60 crores).

On Thursday, after a usual drop in footfalls, Master had managed to collect the amount of 16 crores from 550 screens across the state. Then on its day-3 also, the film remained strong enough and raked the business of 11.50 crores. After 3 days, the total collection of the film has become 52.50 crores gross in Tamil Nadu including 3.10 crores from Chennai alone.

In the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also, Master is performing very well and had an opening of 8 crores gross. Further, at the good note, the film minted the amount of 11.75 crores gross (8.43 crores share) in 3 days including 2.25 crores on day-2 & 1.50 crore on day-3.

From Karnataka, Kerala & rest of India, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial has raked the business of 5 crores on Wednesday, 4 crores on Thursday & 2.25 crores on Friday. With this, the total all-India gross collection of Master has become 76.45 crores including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi versions. It positively seems to cross the mark of 100-crore over this 5-days extended opening weekend.



