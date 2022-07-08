Thor Love And Thunder 2nd Day and Khuda Haafiz 2 1st Day Collection Update

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The fourth film in the Marvel’s Thor franchise, Thor: Love And Thunder has managed to remain strong on its second day as well after a thunderous opening at the Indian box office. The film is getting excellent response in metro cities and heading to register a huge 4-day extended weekend in India.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer superhero film Thor: Love And Thunder has received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. As a result, the film opened on a solid note on Thursday and did a business of 18.60 crores nett including all versions. With this, it has become the 5th best opening Hollywood film in India.

On Friday, Taika Waititi’s directorial Thor: Love And Thunder started on a lower note than Thursday in the morning. Despite a drop in footfalls, it managed to stay strong and minted 13.10 crores nett. After 2 days, the film has registered a total of 31.70 crores nett from 2800 screens across India.

On the other hand, the new Hindi film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha has also been released this week amid an average pre-release buzz. Featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the sequel to 2020’s Khuda Haafiz has received mixed reviews from critics but the viewers are showing thumbs up.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz 2: Agni Pariksha opened on a dull note with 10-15% occupancy in the morning on Friday. After the noon shows, it showed slight growth on single screens and raked a business of 1.25 crore nett. It doesn’t seem easy for the film to survive against Thor: Love And Thunder.



