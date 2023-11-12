Tiger 3 1st Day Collection- Registers the Biggest Opening for Salman Khan!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The third film in the YRF’s Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 took a phenomenal start at the box office despite the Diwali festivities. Featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, the spy action thriller registered the highest collection ever for Bollywood on Lakshmi Pooja Day and the 2nd best opening of the year so far.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 has received positive reactions from critics as well as the audience across the country and garnered solid word of mouth. Fans of Salman got a wonderful treat on Diwali and they are showing huge support for the film.

Bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 released on Lakshmi Pooja Day when most of the audience remained busy with festivities, but still, it created a record of highest collection ever on Diwali day by breaking the record of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (24.30 crores on day 3) with a huge margin.

On Sunday, Tiger 3 opened on an outstanding and remained super-strong throughout the day. From 5500 screens across India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the Salman Khan starrer did a business of 43.05 crores nett. With this, it also emerged as the biggest opener for Salman after Bharat (42.30 crores).

On the opening day, Tiger 3 recorded a tremendous response from single screens as well as multiplexes across the country. With such a massive start at the box office, it has become the 2nd-best opener of the year by surpassing Gadar 2 (40.10 crores). As per the current trend, it is likely to remain strong throughout the week.



