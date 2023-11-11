Tiger 3 1st Day Collection Prediction – Tremendous Opening is Expected on Diwali

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with the much-awaited spy action thriller Tiger 3, the third film in the franchise after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The last two films were blockbusters at the box office and the latest one is highly expected to surpass them by the second weekend.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 co-stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film follows the events of the previous films in the YRF Spy Universe and also has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Surely, when this trio will be seen in one frame, the theatre will turn into a stadium.

Talking about the box office numbers, Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday over 5500 screens across India in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Despite the Diwali festival and the India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match, it is expected to register the biggest opening of the franchise as well as the second-best opening of the year in Bollywood, surpassing Gadar 2

(40.10 crores).

Tiger 3 has been in the news since it was announced. The film received an overwhelming response to the trailer and also recorded huge advance bookings across the country. As per the report, the Salman Khan starrer is expected to open in the range of 40 – 41 crores nett.

The first two films in the Tiger franchise- Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai were opened at 32.93 crores and 34.10 crores respectively. In fact, Salman Khan’s last Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (PRDP) did an opening business of 40.35 crores nett despite the Diwali festivities.



