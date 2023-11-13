Tiger 3 2nd Day Collection – Salman Khan’s Film Enters the 100 Crore Club in 2 Days

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

With an earth-shattering start at the domestic box office on Diwali day, Tiger 3 has created a massive record which cannot be broken easily. After emerging as the 6th highest opening film ever in Hindi cinema, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer recorded remarkable growth and entered the 100-crore club in just 2 days of release.

As expected, the third film in the blockbuster Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country. From the critics as well, it received positive reactions for being a well-made masala entertainer backed by power-packed actions and solid performances of all the leading actors.

On the opening day, despite the Diwali festivities, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3

opened on a phenomenal note in the morning and remained super-strong throughout the day. In the end, it collected a total of 44.50 crores nett from all the versions across India including 43 crores from Hindi and 1.50 crore combined from Tamil and Telugu languages.

Due to positive word of mouth, Tiger 3 witnessed a boost on Monday, despite being a working day, and reported a business of 60 crores nett from all languages; the highest collection ever on 1st Monday in Hindi cinema. After 2 days, it registered a total of 104.50 crores nett from 5500 screens including 101 crores from Hindi and 3.50 crores from Tamil and Telugu versions.

In the international market as well, Aditya Chopra’s production Tiger 3 is doing excellent and grossed approx. 215 crores in 2 days at the worldwide box office with 123 crores gross from India and 92 crores gross from overseas.



