Tiger 3 3rd Day Collection – Surpasses the Lifetime Total of Adipurush Hindi

[Total: 2 Average: 3 ]

After a historic opening and record-breaking second day at the domestic box office, Tiger 3 had another big day on Tuesday with higher numbers than SRK’s Pathaan on day 3. As a result, the film surpassed the lifetime total of Adipurush (Hindi / 142.49 crores) with its Hindi version alone.

With an overwhelming response from the audience across the country, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3

took an earth-shattering start and did a business of 44.50 crores on Sunday including 43 crores from Hindi and 1.50 crore combined from Tamil and Telugu versions.

On Monday, despite being a working day, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 witnessed remarkable growth in footfalls on single screens as well as multiplexes across the country and managed to collect 59.25 crores nett with 58 crores from Hindi and 1.25 crores from Tamil and Telugu languages.

Then on Tuesday, Tiger 3 recorded a decline in business but still had another big day. On day 3, the film minted 44.75 crores nett including 43.50 crores from Hindi and 1.25 crore from Tamil and Telugu. After 3 days, it registered a total of 148.50 crores nett with 144.50 crores from Hindi and 4 crores from the dubbed versions.

In the international market as well, Tiger 3 is doing excellent and grossed 240 crores at the worldwide box office with 180.50 crores gross from Hindi and 59.50 crores gross from overseas. As per the current trend, Aditya Chopra’s production is expected to stay strong throughout the week.



