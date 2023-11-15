Tiger 3 4th Day Collection: Surpasses the Lifetime Total of Salman Khan’s Race 3

[Total: 3 Average: 3.7 ]

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer the spy action thriller Tiger 3 continues its blockbuster run at the box office. Despite a big drop in footfalls on Wednesday due to India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final match, the third film in the Tiger franchise remained strong and surpassed the lifetime total of Salman’s Race 3 (170.72 crores) in just 4 days.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3

is getting an overwhelming response from the audience across the country and breaking box office records with each passing day. On Sunday, despite the Lakshmi Pooja Day, the film started the journey on an earth-shattering note and emerged as the biggest opener for Salman with 44.50 crores nett from all versions.

On Monday, due to solid word of mouth, Tiger 3 recorded remarkable growth in footfalls and scored higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan with 59.25 crores. Further, with a usual decline, it managed to collect 44.75 crores on Tuesday. Then on the next day i.e. Wednesday, due to the Ind v NZ Cricket World Cup semi-final match, the film witnessed a big drop and minted 22.50 crores.

After 4 days, Tiger 3 registered a total of 171 crores nett at the domestic box office including all languages. From the Hindi version alone, the film garnered 166 crores nett with 43 crores on Sunday, 58 crores on Monday, 43.50 crores on Tuesday, and 21.50 crores on Wednesday.

While from Tamil and Telugu versions, Tiger 3 bagged a total of 5 crores including 1.50 crore on Sunday, 1.25 crore on Monday, 1.25 crore on Tuesday, and 1 crore on Wednesday. In the international market as well, Aditya Chopra’s production is doing excellent and grossed 273 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days with 207 crores gross from India and 66 crores gross from overseas.



