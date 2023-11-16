Tiger 3 5th Day Collection: Heading Towards the 200-Crore Mark!

[Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Being affected by the Cricket World Cup matches, still the latest action thriller Tiger 3 is getting immense support from the audience across the country and smoothly heading towards the 200-crore mark. From its Hindi version alone, the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer has surpassed the lifetime total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (184.32 crores) in just 5 days.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the third film in the franchise, Tiger 3 took an earth-shattering start on Sunday despite the Diwali festivities and did a business of 44.50 crores nett from all versions. Due to solid word of mouth, it witnessed a remarkable jump on Monday and minted 59.25 crores. Further on Tuesday, with a usual decline, the film bagged 44.75 crores.

On Wednesday, Tiger 3

was affected by the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup semi-final match, but still managed to score 21.25 crores nett. With a slight drop, Aditya Chopra’s production film garneredon Thursday and registered a 5-day total ofnett including all three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

From the Hindi version, Tiger 3 collected a total of 184.75 crores nett in 5 days with 43 crores on Sunday, 58 crores on Monday, 43.50 crores on Tuesday, 20.50 crores on Wednesday, and 19.75 crores on Thursday. Whereas the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 5.25 crores including 1.50 crore on Sunday, 1.25 crore on Monday, 1.25 crore on Tuesday, 0.75 crore on Wednesday, and 0.50 crore on Thursday.

In the international market as well, Tiger 3 is doing excellent and grossed a total of 302 crores at the worldwide box office in 5 days with 230 crores gross from India and 72 crores gross from overseas. As per the current trend, the film is likely to enter the 300-crore club in India as well by this weekend.



