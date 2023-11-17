Tiger 3 6th Day Collection- Surpasses Ek Tha Tiger and Enters the 200 Crore Club

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a phenomenal 5-day first week, the spy action thriller Tiger 3 entered the 200-crore club on Friday and surpassed the lifetime total of Ek Tha Tiger (198.78 crores). It has now emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise from YRF Spy Universe and is expected to challenge prequel Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores) as well in the coming weeks.

Amid the solid buzz, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 took an earth-shattering start and emerged as the biggest opener for superstar Salman Khan with 44.50 crores nett from all versions. Due to positive word of mouth, it recorded extraordinary growth on Monday and minted 59.25 crores nett which was higher than SRK’s Jawan

(53.23 crores).

On Tuesday, despite a drop, Tiger 3 managed to collect 44.75 crores. With further decline, it minted 21.25 crores on Wednesday and 18.50 crores on Thursday, taking its first week to 188.25 crores. The film has now entered the 2nd week and did a business of 14.50 crores on Friday and registered a 6-day total of 202.75 crores nett including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

From the Hindi version, Tiger 3 reported a total of 197 crores nett in 6 days with 183 crores in the 5-day first week and 14 crores on Friday. Whereas, the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed a total of 6 crores including 5.25 crores in the opening week and 0.50 crore on Friday.

Featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is doing well in the international market as well and grossed approx. 322 crores at the worldwide box office in 6 days with 245 crore gross from India and 77 crores gross from overseas.



