Tiger 3 7th Day Collection: Surpasses the Lifetime Total of Salman-Katrina’s Bharat

Featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, the spy action thriller Tiger 3 is breaking new records at the box office with each passing day. After Ek Tha Tiger, the film surpassed the lifetime total of Bharat (211.31 crores) in just 7 days of release and emerged as the 5th highest-grosser for Salman.

On the opening day, Tiger 3 took a phenomenal start with 44.50 crores from all three versions. Maintaining a solid pace further, it managed to collect 59.25 crores on Monday, 44.75 crores on Tuesday, 21.25 crores on Wednesday, and 18.50 crores on Thursday. After the 5-day first week, its total was at 188.25 crores nett.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3

is now running in the second week and did a business of 13.25 crores on Friday. On Saturday, the film recorded a healthy jump and minted. After 7 days, it registered a total ofnett at the domestic box office from Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

From its Hindi version alone, Tiger 3 garnered a total of 213.75 crores nett including 183 crores in the first week, 13 crores on Friday, and 17.75 crores on Saturday. Whereas Tamil and Telugu versions contributed 6 crores with 5.25 crores in the first week, 0.25 crore on Friday, and 0.50 crore on Saturday.

The craze for Tiger 3 is very high among the fans, but the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup Final match has taken over and its business will be affected on the 2nd Sunday. In the international market as well, the film is doing well and grossed approx. 354 crores at the worldwide box office in 7 days with 266 crores gross from India and 88 crores gross from overseas.



