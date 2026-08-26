Toxic 1st Day Collection- Yash starrer Takes an Earth Shattering Start in Hindi!

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Four years after the blockbuster KGF 2, rocking star Yash has returned to the big screen with the much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The film released on Wednesday amid huge excitement of fans and as expected, took an earth-shattering start at the box office with its dubbed Hindi version.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience due to unconvincing storyline, although the entire star cast has delivered brilliant performances. The response to the advance bookings was phenomenal, as a result, the film registered a fantastic opening despite mixed reactions.

On Wednesday, Toxic opened on a strong note in the morning. From the evening shows, it reported a boost in footfalls and managed to collect 52 crores nett with its dubbed Hindi version. With this, it has emerged as the second-highest opening Hindi film of the year and the biggest south-dubbed opener of all time.

Typically, the earnings of films released mid-week drop after the first day; however, for a big-budget film like Toxic, it is crucial to maintain its momentum throughout the weekend.



