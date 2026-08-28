Toxic 3rd Day Collection: Drops Further at the Box Office on Friday!

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The Kannada action-thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is following a negative trend at the box office. After a terrific opening on Wednesday, it witnessed a sharp fall in business due to mixed word of mouth. Being a big-budget film, the 5-day extended opening weekend is very crucial for Toxic, but even after three days, it has not yet managed to enter the 100-crore club.

Featuring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic arrived in cinemas amid huge excitement among cinegoers but unfortunately, it did not live up to its mammoth hype and received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience due to lack of depth in its storyline.

The Geetu Mohandas directorial was opened on a solid note at the box office with phenomenal advance bookings and raked the opening business of 55.40 crores nett on Wednesday with its Hindi version; the highest-opening ever for a south dubbed film. But, the next day, Yash starrer crashed badly by 56.67% and did a business of 24 crores nett in Hindi belt.

On Friday, Toxic

recorded further drop of 21.67% vis-a-vis Thursday in footfalls and mintednett; taking 3-day total collection tonett at the domestic box office from Hindi version. From the original Kannada version, Yash starrer has bagged 37.25 crores in 3 days including 24 crores on day 1, 8.25 crores on day 2, and 5 crores on day 3.

From the rest of the versions, Toxic managed to collect 29.65 crores in 3 days including 21.75 crores on Wednesday, 5 crores on Thursday, and 2.90 crores on Friday. It will now be interesting to see whether the film can regain its lost ground on Saturday and Sunday.

Toxic Opening Day Collection Breakdown



