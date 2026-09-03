Toxic 9th Day Collection- Registers a Disappointing Week 1 in India!

The highly anticipated action-thriller ‘Toxic’, starring Yash, which was released amidst great excitement among the audience, unfortunately failed to make the desired impact and was rejected by viewers. Despite a monstrous start at the box office, the film could not sustain its momentum and delivered a disappointing performance during the 9-day extended opening week.
‘Toxic’, directed by Geetu Mohandas, got off to a tremendous start last Wednesday. Benefitted by phenomenal advance bookings and strong walk-in bookings across the country, it did a business of 54.50 crores nett from Hindi version and emerged as the highest-opening south dubbed film ever.
After the opening day, due to mixed word of mouth, ‘Toxic
In weekdays as well, ‘Toxic’ continued to fall and raked a business of 4.15 crores on Monday, 4.20 crores on Tuesday, and 3 crores on 2nd Wednesday. With further decline, it minted 2.60 crores on 2nd Thursday and reported a 9-day total of 139.15 crores nett from Hindi screens. The film that was expected to become the highest-grossing movie of the year has actually turned out to be the year’s biggest flop so far.
From the original Kannada version, ‘Toxic’ has grossed around 49 crores in the 9-day extended first week including 44.50 crores at the 5-day weekend and 4.50 crores in weekdays. From rest of versions, it has grossed 36.40 crores in 9 days including 34.15 crores at the weekend and 2.25 crores in weekdays.
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