Toxic 9th Day Collection- Registers a Disappointing Week 1 in India!

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The highly anticipated action-thriller ‘Toxic’, starring Yash, which was released amidst great excitement among the audience, unfortunately failed to make the desired impact and was rejected by viewers. Despite a monstrous start at the box office, the film could not sustain its momentum and delivered a disappointing performance during the 9-day extended opening week.

‘Toxic’, directed by Geetu Mohandas, got off to a tremendous start last Wednesday. Benefitted by phenomenal advance bookings and strong walk-in bookings across the country, it did a business of 54.50 crores nett from Hindi version and emerged as the highest-opening south dubbed film ever.

After the opening day, due to mixed word of mouth, ‘Toxic

‘ crashed badly by huge rate and managed to collect only 125.20 crores nett at the 5-day extended opening weekend from its Hindi version including 54.50 crores on Wednesday, 24.50 crores on Thursday, 19 crores on Friday, 14 crores on Saturday, and 13.20 crores on Sunday.

In weekdays as well, ‘Toxic’ continued to fall and raked a business of 4.15 crores on Monday, 4.20 crores on Tuesday, and 3 crores on 2nd Wednesday. With further decline, it minted 2.60 crores on 2nd Thursday and reported a 9-day total of 139.15 crores nett from Hindi screens. The film that was expected to become the highest-grossing movie of the year has actually turned out to be the year’s biggest flop so far.

From the original Kannada version, ‘Toxic’ has grossed around 49 crores in the 9-day extended first week including 44.50 crores at the 5-day weekend and 4.50 crores in weekdays. From rest of versions, it has grossed 36.40 crores in 9 days including 34.15 crores at the weekend and 2.25 crores in weekdays.



