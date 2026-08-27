Toxic Day 2 Collection- Crashes on Thursday after a Flying Start!

[Total: 2 Average: 3.5 ]

After a flying start at the box office on Wednesday, Yash starrer much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups recorded a sharp fall in its business of Thursday due to mixed public response. For mid-week releases, a drop in business after the first day is common but an abrupt decline of more than 50% is not a good sign for any film.

The Kannada action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic was released on Wednesday amid huge excitement among fans as well as the moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film did not live up to the mammoth hype and received mixed reviews from critics due to lack of depth in its storyline. Public reactions are also mixed, this is why the film crashed on its second day.

Featuring Yash with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria & Rukmini Vasanth, Toxic

reported phenomenal response for the advance bookings. On the opening day, it took a strong start and registered a monstrous opening of 55.40 crores nett with its Hindi version; the highest-opening ever for a south-dubbed film.

Then on the second day, Toxic witnessed a sudden fall in footfalls due to mixed word of mouth and crashed like Thugs Of Hindostan. After a drop of 55.23% vis-a-vis Wednesday, it managed to collect 24.80 crores nett on Thursday, taking its 2-day total to 80.20 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version alone.

From the original Kannada version, Toxic has grossed approximately 32.25 crores in 2 days including 24 crores on Wednesday and 8.25 crores on Thursday. Whereas the rest of the versions have contributed around 26.75 crores including 21.75 crores on day 1 and 5 crores on day 2.



