Toxic Day 5 Box Office Collection- Yash starrer Faces Rejection!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The highly anticipated Kannada action-thriller ‘Toxic’ has failed to live up to the massive hype and registered a disappointing 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office including all versions. Despite a strong start, it could not maintain its momentum and faltered badly from the second day onwards.

Featuring Yash alongwith Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, ‘Toxic

‘ failed to create the desired impact on viewers and garnered mixed word of mouth. Due to excellent advance bookings and solid hype, it managed to take a monstrous opening of 54.50 crores nett on Wednesday with its Hindi version alone.

The next day i.e. Thursday, unfortunately, the Geetu Mohandas directorial witnessed a huge drop in footfalls and minted 24.50 crores nett in Hindi belt. With further decline, ‘Toxic‘ raked a business of 19 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday, it was expected to regain its lost ground but there was no positive outcome, it did a business of only 14 crores nett.

On Sunday as well, ‘Toxic’ did not report any growth in business and bagged an amount of 13.20 crores nett, taking its 5-day total collection to 125.20 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version. From the original Kannada version, it has grossed around 44.50 crores in 5 days including 24 crores on day 1, 8.25 crores on day 2, 5 crores on day 3, 4.25 crores on day 4, and 3 crores on day 5.

From rest of the versions, Yash starrer has grossed approximately 34.15 crores in 5-day extended first weekend including 21.75 crores on Wednesday, 5 crores on Thursday, 2.90 crores on Friday, 2.50 crores on Saturday, and 2 crores on Sunday. Now, in weekdays, it is expected to collapse completely.



