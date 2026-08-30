Toxic Day 5 Box Office Collection- Yash starrer Faces Rejection!

The highly anticipated Kannada action-thriller ‘Toxic’ has failed to live up to the massive hype and registered a disappointing 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office including all versions. Despite a strong start, it could not maintain its momentum and faltered badly from the second day onwards.
Featuring Yash alongwith Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, ‘Toxic
The next day i.e. Thursday, unfortunately, the Geetu Mohandas directorial witnessed a huge drop in footfalls and minted 24.50 crores nett in Hindi belt. With further decline, ‘Toxic‘ raked a business of 19 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday, it was expected to regain its lost ground but there was no positive outcome, it did a business of only 14 crores nett.
On Sunday as well, ‘Toxic’ did not report any growth in business and bagged an amount of 13.20 crores nett, taking its 5-day total collection to 125.20 crores nett at the domestic box office from its Hindi version. From the original Kannada version, it has grossed around 44.50 crores in 5 days including 24 crores on day 1, 8.25 crores on day 2, 5 crores on day 3, 4.25 crores on day 4, and 3 crores on day 5.
From rest of the versions, Yash starrer has grossed approximately 34.15 crores in 5-day extended first weekend including 21.75 crores on Wednesday, 5 crores on Thursday, 2.90 crores on Friday, 2.50 crores on Saturday, and 2 crores on Sunday. Now, in weekdays, it is expected to collapse completely.
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