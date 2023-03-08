Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 1st Day Collection – Registers a Good Opening on Holi!

[Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is back with his new romantic comedy titled Tu Jhootha Main Makkar, which released across the theatres on Wednesday amid average buzz. As expected, the film managed to make the desired impact on the audience and opened well at the box office despite Holi festivities.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, who are sharing the screen for the first time, has received positive reviews from critics owing to its intriguing storyline and impressive performances. The film has garnered positive word of mouth as it is getting good support from the audience across the country.

On Wednesday, TJMM took a fair start in the morning with around 35% occupancy despite Holi festivities. From the 3 pm shows, it witnessed a big jump in footfall and registered a very good opening of 15.73 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3000+ screens across India.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has become the second-best opening Hindi film of the year so far after SRK’s Pathaan

. As per the current trend, the film is now expected to score decently on Thursday and Friday due to normal working days but will pick up again over the weekend.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has collapsed and is running on limited screens. Whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan still has enough hold over the audience and did a business of 0.72 crore on Holi. After this, it registered a 43-day total of 537.39 crores nett including 518.90 crores from Hindi and 18.49 crores from Tamil and Telugu.



