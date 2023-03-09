Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 2nd Day Collection – TJMM Rakes Over 26 Cr in 2 Days

[Total: 1 Average: 4 ]

After registering the fourth-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic on Wednesday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar remained good on Thursday despite a significant drop in business due to a normal working day. Luv Ranjan’s latest rom-com has made the desired impact on the viewers and garnered positive word of mouth.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for the first time together, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has successfully impressed many critics owing to its entertaining storyline with interesting twists and turns backed by the impressive performances of all actors. From the audience as well, the film is getting good support across the country.

On Wednesday, despite Holi festivities, TJMM managed to open on a fair note at the box office and reported a big jump in footfall from the 3 pm shows. In the end, it did a very good opening business of 15.73 crores nett, which is higher than Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 (15.38 crores).

Top Opening Bollywood Films Post-Pandemic

On the next day i.e. Thursday, as expected, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a drop of 34.27% due to a normal working day, but still remained decent and minted an amount of 10.34 crores. After this, the film registered a 2-day total of 26.07 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3000+ screens.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is still collecting considerable numbers at the box office in its 6th week. On the 44th day, it bagged an amount of 0.52 crore and registered a total of 537.91 crores nett including 519.40 from Hindi and 18.51 crores from Tamil and Telugu versions.



