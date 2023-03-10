Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 3rd Day Collection – Stays Steady on Friday, Pathaan 45th Day Report

[Total: 3 Average: 3.3 ]

The new Hindi romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing very well at the box office. After the fourth-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic on Wednesday, filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s recent offering is heading decently across the country to register a good 5-day extended opening weekend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, has received positive reviews from critics and successfully made the desired impact on the viewers owing to its interesting and entertaining storyline backed by excellent performances of all actors.

Luv Films and T-Series’ presentation Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

was released on Wednesday and took a fair start in the morning across India despite Holi festivities. The film reported a big jump in footfall from the 3 pm shows and registered a very good opening of 15.73 crores nett in the end.

On Thursday, TJMM witnessed a decline of 34.27% vis-a-vis day 1 due to a normal working day but still remained decent and managed to collect 10.34 crores. On a similar note, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar minted 10.52 crores on Friday and registered a 3-day total collection of 36.59 crores nett at the domestic box office from 3000+ screens.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan entered the 7th weekend and still has enough hold over the audience. After collecting 537.91 crores nett in 6 weeks, Siddharth Anand’s directorial bagged an amount of 0.43 crore on the 45th day and registered a total of 538.34 crores nett including 519.82 crores from Hindi and 18.52 crores from Tamil and Telugu languages.



