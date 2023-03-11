Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 4th Day Collection – Crosses 52 Cr Total on Saturday

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has once again struck the right chord among the youth audience with his new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film has garnered positive word of mouth and is doing very well at the box office across the country. On Saturday, it took a big jump and crossed the 50 crore mark within 4 days of release.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an entertaining ride which has received mostly positive reviews from critics owing to its interesting storyline backed by excellent performances of all actors. From the audience as well, the film is getting good support.

On Wednesday, Luv Films and T-Series Films’ presentation took a fair start in the morning despite Holi festivities and witnessed a boost from the 3 pm shows. In the end, TJMM registered the fourth-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic with 15.73 crores at the domestic box office, surpassing the record of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 (15.38 crores).

Further due to normal working days, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reported a decline but still remained decent and did a business of 10.34 crores on Thursday, and 10.52 crores on Friday. Then on Saturday, the film picked up again and managed to collect 15.95 crores. After this, it registered a 4-day total of 52.54 crores nett from 3000+ screens across India.

In parallel, Shah Rukh Khan starrer spy action drama Pathaan is still adding a considerable amount to its account in the 7th week. After collecting 537.91 crores in 6 weeks, the film bagged 0.43 crore on the 7th Friday and 0.56 crore on the 7th Saturday. After 46 days, it registered a total of 538.90 crores nett including 520.37 crores from Hindi and 18.53 crores from Telugu and Tamil versions.



