Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 5th Day Collection – Earns 71.60 Cr in the 1st Weekend

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The first film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has made the desired impact on viewers across the country. After opening on a good note, the film maintained its momentum and registered a solid 5-day extended first weekend at the domestic box office.

Directed and produced by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to impress all the critics owing to its fresh and entertaining storyline backed by commendable performances from all the actors. From the audience as well, the film is getting a good response and doing very well at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened on a fair note on Wednesday (Holi) and registered the fourth-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic with 15.73 crores. On Thursday and Friday, the film reported a significant decline due to normal working days but still remained decent and bagged 10.34 crores and 10.52 crores respectively.

Then on Saturday, TJMM picked up again and did a business of 16.57 crores. With further growth, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected an amount of 18.46 crores and registered a 5-day total of 71.62 crores nett from 3000+ screens across India. As per the current trend, the film is expected to hold well on weekdays and enter the 100-crore club by the end of this week.

On the other hand, the spy action thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, managed to collect 0.62 crore on the 47th day and recorded a total of 539.52 crores nett with 520.97 crores from Hindi and 18.55 crores from Telugu and Tamil versions.



