Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 9th Day Collection – 92.80 Cr in 1st Week, Pathaan Day 51

After a solid 5-day extended opening weekend, Luv Ranjan’s latest rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar managed to hold well on weekdays and registered a very good first week. The film garnered over 93 crores in 9 days and is likely to enter the 100-crore club in the second weekend.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has made the desired impact on critics as well as the audience owing to its fresh and entertaining storyline backed by commendable performances from all the actors.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened on a decent note and registered the fourth-best opening in Bollywood post-pandemic. At the opening weekend, it did a business of 70.24 crores nett with 15.73 crores on Wednesday, 10.34 crores on Thursday, 10.52 crores on Friday, 16.57 crores on Saturday, and 17.08 crores on Sunday.

Then on weekdays, despite a significant drop, TJMM remained steady and minted 6.05 crores on Monday, 6.02 crores on Tuesday, and 5.48 crores on the 2nd Wednesday. Further, on the 2nd Thursday, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar bagged 5.01 crores and registered a total of 92.80 crores nett from 3000+ screens across India.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continued to score well in its 7th week after collecting 537.91 crores in the last 6 weeks. At the 7th weekend, the film collected 1.73 crores including all versions. Then on weekdays, it raked 0.31 crore on Monday, 0.31 crore on Tuesday, 0.31 crore on Wednesday, and 0.31 crore on Thursday.

After this, Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan registered a 51-day total of 540.88 crores nett with 522.30 crores from Hind and 18.58 crores from Telugu and Tamil languages.



