Welcome To The Jungle 1st Day Collection- Registers 19.40 Cr on Day 1 including Paid Previews

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The biggest Indian comedy film led by superstar Akshay Kumar, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ has finally been released in cinemas across the country as well as in international markets. As expected, it is receiving an overwhelming response from fans and mostly positive reactions from the audience. After performing well in paid previews, the film reported a strong start on the opening day.

Conceptualized by the late Neeraj Vora, the Ahmed Khan directorial Welcome To The Jungle was released on Friday amid huge excitement among cinegoers. Ahead of its release, the film had paid previews on Thursday evening in selected centers nationwide and reported a solid business of 4.07 crores, which is higher than Akshay’s Bhooth Bangla (3.50 crores).

Presented by Star Studio18, the third film in the Welcome franchise, WTTJ was opened on a strong note on Friday. Focused on fun, laughter, and entertainment beyond logic, the comedy caper targets the masses, as a result, it recorded a positive trend throughout the day and registered a business of 15.33 crores nett; bringing its opening day total to 19.40 crores nett (23.09 crores gross) including paid previews at the domestic box office.

With an overall strong start at the box office, Welcome 3 has emerged as the 8th best opening Hindi film for Akshay Kumar. The actor’s last release Bhooth Bangla

was opened at 17.90 crores including 3.50 crores from paid previews. Being a larger-than-life entertainer, the multistarrer WTTJ has garnered a solid word of mouth and as per the current trend, it is expected to show healthy growth over the weekend.

Featuring massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, and many, Welcome To The Jungle has received mixed reviews from critics. Many are calling it a nostalgic ‘masala entertainer,’ while those who were expecting logical entertainment are disappointed.

Despite mixed reactions from critics, audiences are flocking to theaters in large numbers and showing strong support for the film. However, there is also a section of the audience that is disappointed, and the reason for this is the absence of the iconic duo- the OGs Nana Patekar as Uday and Anil Kapoor as Majnu. Definitely, the level of entertainment would have been at a peak, if they both were a part of the film.



