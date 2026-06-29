Welcome To The Jungle 4th Day Collection- Passes Monday Test on a Decent Note!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The star-studded Bollywood comedy caper Welcome To The Jungle had an excellent opening weekend after a strong start at the domestic box office. Despite mixed reactions from critics, the film is receiving overwhelming response from the audience across the country and has passed the crucial Monday test on a decent note.

Featuring a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and many others, Welcome To The Jungle

took a solid opening on Friday with 19.40 crores nett including 4.07 crores from paid previews held on Thursday evening.

Due to good word of mouth, the Ahmed Khan directorial WTTJ recorded substantial growth in footfalls over the weekend across multiscreens as well as single-screen cinemas. After a healthy jump, it did a business of 21.02 crores nett on Saturday and 25.41 crores nett on Sunday from Indian screens.

After an excellent opening weekend, the Firoz Nadiadwala production Welcome To The Jungle managed to hold well on Monday despite a usual drop in footfalls. On day 4, the film reported a decline of 45.61% vis-a-vis day 1 and raked a business of 8.38 crores nett. With this, it has registered a 4-day total of 74.21 crores nett (87.56 crores gross).

In the international markets as well, the third film in the Welcome franchise, WTTJ is performing well and has grossed 107.36 crores at the worldwide box office in 4 days including 19.80 crores gross from overseas. As per the current trend, the film is expected to stay steady going forward.



