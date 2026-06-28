Welcome To The Jungle Day 3 Collection – Witnesses Solid Growth over the 1st Weekend!

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

After a strong start at the box office, the multi-starrer adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle witnessed solid growth over the opening weekend. Despite mixed critical reactions, the film is getting excellent support from fans as well as the audience across the country and has become the 5th highest grossing Hindi film of the year so far.

Featuring a large ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and many others, Welcome To The Jungle has received mixed reviews from critics. Many found it nostalgic and entertaining, whereas those looking for logic were disappointed. Despite this, the film succeeded in attracting audiences at both multiplexes and single-screen cinemas.

Ahead of its release, the Ahmed Khan directorial WTTJ held paid previews from Thursday evening, for which it received good response and raked a business of 4.07 crores nett. On the opening day, Welcome To The Jungle

took a strong start at the box office and did a business of 15.33 crores; taking its day 1 total to 19.40 crores nett.

Over the weekend, the 3rd film in the Welcome franchise recorded healthy growth of 37.12% vis-a-vis Friday and managed to collect 21.02 crores nett on Saturday. Then on Sunday as well, WTTJ witnessed a solid jump of 32.97% compared to day 2 and collected 25.41 crores nett. With this, the Firzo Nadiadwala production has registered a 3-day total of 65.83 crores nett (77.68 crores gross).

Akshay Kumar’s last film Bhooth Bangla netted slightly lower 65.25 crores in the opening weekend. In the international markets, Welcome To The Jungle is showing a decent performance and has grossed around 94.63 crores at the worldwide box office including 16.95 crores gross from overseas in 3 days. As per the current trend and good word of mouth, WTTJ is expected to remain stable in weekdays.



