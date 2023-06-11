Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 10th Day Collection – Crosses 50 Crores in Weekend 2

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Hindi romantic comedy made on a moderate budget, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting good support from the audience across the country. After an impressive first week, the film stayed strong in the second weekend and crossed the 50-crore mark in 10 days at the domestic box office.

Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened to mixed reviews from critics, but being a family entertainer it created a good impact on the audience and emerged as a sleeper hit. Earlier Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

also received an overwhelming response from the family audience.

Directed by the director of much-liked films Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke took a decent start at the box office and did an opening business of 5.49 crores. Over the first weekend, it witnessed a healthy jump and garnered 22.59 crores with 7.20 crores on Saturday and 9.90 crores on Sunday.

Despite The Kerala Story in opposite, ZHZB continued its victorious run at the box office on weekdays as well and reported a total collection of 37.35 crores nett after a week that included 4.14 crores on Monday, 3.87 crores on Tuesday, 3.51 crores on Wednesday, and 3.24 crores on Thursday.

Due to no major Hindi release this week, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke remained steady and minted 3.42 crores on the 2nd Friday. With a good jump, the film managed to collect 5.76 crores on the 2nd Saturday. With further growth on Sunday, it bagged 7.78 crores and registered a 10-day total of 54.31 crores nett.



