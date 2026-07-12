Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

|Movie Details
|Title
|Dhamaal 4
|Genre
|Adventure-Comedy
|Certification
|U/A 13+
|Language(s)
|Hindi
|Release Date
|10 July 2026
|Runtime
|2 Hrs : 23 Min : 00 Sec
|Directed by
|Indra Kumar
|Produced by
|Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak
|Production Banner(s)
|T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, Maruti International
|Distributed by
|Panorama Studios
|Cast
|Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta.
|Budget
|₹200 Cr
|Screen Count
|3600 (India) & 700 (Overseas)
|Critics Rating
|3.5/5
|IMDb Rating
|7.1/10
|Public Response
|Mixed
|Box Office Verdict
|N/A