Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Movie Details
TitleDhamaal 4
GenreAdventure-Comedy
CertificationU/A 13+
Language(s)Hindi
Release Date10 July 2026
Runtime2 Hrs : 23 Min : 00 Sec
Directed byIndra Kumar
Produced byBhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak
Production Banner(s)T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, Maruti International
Distributed byPanorama Studios
CastAjay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta.
Budget₹200 Cr
Screen Count3600 (India) & 700 (Overseas)
Critics Rating3.5/5
IMDb Rating7.1/10
Public ResponseMixed
Box Office VerdictN/A

Box OfficeCollection
Day 1 (Fri)₹15.50 Cr
Day 2 (Sat)₹23.31 Cr
Day 3 (Sun)₹28.40 Cr
Day 4 (Mon)₹8.91 Cr
Total₹76.12 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹67.21 Cr

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1

 

Worldwide Box Office Collection
India Nett Collection₹76.12 Cr
India Gross Collection₹90.62 Cr
Overseas Gross Collection₹15.28 Cr
Worldwide Gross Total₹105.90 Cr

 

Lifetime Prediction
India Box Office Nett₹130 – 140 Cr
Worldwide Box Office Gross₹170 – 180 Cr