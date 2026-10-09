Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Movie Details
TitleDrishyam: The Conclusion
GenreCrime Thriller
CertificationU/A 16+
Language(s)Hindi
Release Date02 October 2026
Runtime2 Hrs : 30 Min : 00 Sec
Directed byAbhishek Pathak
Produced byKumar Mangat Patha, Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Alok Jain
Production Banner(s)Panorama Studios and Star Studio18
Distributed byStar Studio18 (India), Panorama Studios (Overseas), and Zee Studios (Overseas)
CastAjay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jhadav, and Prakash Raj.
Budget₹110 Cr
Screen Count3900 (India) & 1300 (Overseas)
Critics Rating3.5/5
IMDb Rating7.8/10
Public ResponsePositive
Box Office VerdictBlockbuster

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Breakdown

Day Wise Box Office Collection 
Day 1 (Fri)₹62 Cr
Day 2 (Sat)₹52 Cr
Day 3 (Sun)₹60.50 Cr
Day 4 (Mon)₹21 Cr
Day 5 (Tue)₹20 Cr
Day 6 (Wed)₹15 Cr
Day 7 (Thu)₹13 Cr
Day 8 (Fri)₹15 Cr
Day 9 (Sat)₹27 Cr
Total₹285.50 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹174.50 Cr
Weekend 2

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1₹243.50 Cr

 

Worldwide Box Office Collection
India Nett Collection₹285.50 Cr
India Gross Collection₹339.88 Cr
Overseas Gross Collection₹91.34 Cr
Worldwide Gross Total₹431.22 Cr

 

Lifetime Prediction
India Box Office Nett₹300-325 Cr
Worldwide Box Office Gross₹400-425 Cr