Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

|Movie Details
|Title
|Drishyam: The Conclusion
|Genre
|Crime Thriller
|Certification
|U/A 16+
|Language(s)
|Hindi
|Release Date
|02 October 2026
|Runtime
|2 Hrs : 30 Min : 00 Sec
|Directed by
|Abhishek Pathak
|Produced by
|Kumar Mangat Patha, Abhishek Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Alok Jain
|Production Banner(s)
|Panorama Studios and Star Studio18
|Distributed by
|Star Studio18 (India), Panorama Studios (Overseas), and Zee Studios (Overseas)
|Cast
|Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jhadav, and Prakash Raj.
|Budget
|₹110 Cr
|Screen Count
|3900 (India) & 1300 (Overseas)
|Critics Rating
|3.5/5
|IMDb Rating
|7.8/10
|Public Response
|Positive
|Box Office Verdict
|Blockbuster
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion Box Office Breakdown
|Day Wise Box Office Collection
|Day 1 (Fri)
|₹62 Cr
|Day 2 (Sat)
|₹52 Cr
|Day 3 (Sun)
|₹60.50 Cr
|Day 4 (Mon)
|₹21 Cr
|Day 5 (Tue)
|₹20 Cr
|Day 6 (Wed)
|₹15 Cr
|Day 7 (Thu)
|₹13 Cr
|Day 8 (Fri)
|₹15 Cr
|Day 9 (Sat)
|₹27 Cr
|Total
|₹285.50 Cr*
|Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
|Weekend 1
|₹174.50 Cr
|Weekend 2
|–
|Week Wise Box Office Collection
|Week 1
|₹243.50 Cr
|Worldwide Box Office Collection
|India Nett Collection
|₹285.50 Cr
|India Gross Collection
|₹339.88 Cr
|Overseas Gross Collection
|₹91.34 Cr
|Worldwide Gross Total
|₹431.22 Cr
|Lifetime Prediction
|India Box Office Nett
|₹300-325 Cr
|Worldwide Box Office Gross
|₹400-425 Cr