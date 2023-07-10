SRK-Atlee’s Jawan Arrives in Theatres on 7 Sept 2023, Jawan Prevue is Out Now

[Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

After the blockbuster Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to rock the box office once again with his upcoming action entertainer, titled Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the movie is scheduled to be released worldwide on 7 September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Respecting the love and sentiments of fans, the makers of Jawan dropped an extended teaser of the movie, which shows SRK in various never-seen-before avatars. It also gives a glimpse of Nayanthara as a leading lady, Vijay Sethupathi as a main antagonist, and Deepika Padukone in a special but solid appearance. The leading trio is one of the major reasons that makes this a perfect pan-India movie.

Recently, SRK took to his Twitter to share a prevue announcement video with a quirky caption, “Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon…”. Then on Monday, 10th July at 10:30 am, as per schedule the actor shared the video on social media with the caption, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?”.

The action-packed extended teaser of 132 seconds begins with a voiceover of Shah Rukh Khan questioning his identity in a flashback followed by a glimpse of his various looks. It introduces the character of Nayanthara who looks graceful in a saree and as a boss lady in the very next scene. Then comes the antagonist Vijay Sethupathi who has mastered playing negative roles.

Deepika Padukone who is in a special appearance is also seen performing action. Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani can also be seen with guns and gear in the video. In the end, SRK removes the bandage to unmask his bald look which is definitely a highlight, especially the dance. Jawan Prevue which is loaded with many high-octane action sequences backed by high-quality VFX, promises to be a mass entertainer.

