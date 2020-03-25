SS Rajamouli’s RRR – Rise Roar Revolt (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) to Release on 8 Jan 2021

[Total: 2 Average: 5/5]

After the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema Baahubali franchise, director SS Rajamouli is back with a new Pan-India project titled RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram and Rise Roar Revolt. The Telugu period action film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris is set to release on 8 January 2021 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada.

In the time, when the entire country is locked down due to Covid-19 pandemic, SS Rajamouli has launched the title logo of the film along with its motion poster on the occasion of Ugadi i.e. March 25. A day before, he had tweeted, “It’s a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. We are launching the long-overdue title logo with motion poster”.

The motion poster of more than 1-minute duration shows Ram Charan as an elemental force of fire & Jr NTR of water who come together with enormous power. Rajamouli wrote, “Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!!”.

Pointing to the current situation of the country, he also added, “I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering”.

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, RRR is a fictional story revolves around India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan & Komaram Bheem by Jr NTR who fought against British Raj & Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Being made with a whopping budget of 350-400 crores, the film also features Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.