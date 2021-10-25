Trailer Review: Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Antim

[Total: 2 Average: 4.5 /5]

On Monday, 25 Oct 2021, Bollywood has dropped the trailers of three upcoming films- Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Antim: The Final Truth, which are all set to hit theatres in November 2021 from the third week. All three trailers are getting good views on the internet but the response of viewers is mixed.

In the morning, Yash Raj Films unveiled the trailer of their upcoming crime-comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2, which will be released on 19 November 2021, features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and debutante Sharvari. It is the sequel to 2005’s big hit film Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerji. YouTube Link: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer

Directed by Varun V. Sharma, the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 looks like an enjoyable ride. Saif Ali Khan who has replaced Abhishek in the sequel plays real Bunty opposite Rani Mukerji as real Babli, and they both decide to teach a lesson to their imposters Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari – new con couple.

The second trailer came out from the production house T-Series Films, of their upcoming action film Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham in a triple-role and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is the sequel to 2018’s hit film Satyameva Jayate starred John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee & Aisha Sharma.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to release on 25 November 2021. The trailer showcases several massy action sequences from the film, and of course, most of them look exaggerated. But it does give a glimpse of the story that revolves around John’s fight against injustice and corruption. YouTube Link: Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer

The third and the last one was Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action-drama film Antim: The Final Truth, co-stars Mahima Makwana – the television actress making her debut in films, best known for her character Rachna in Zee TV’s Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth promises power-packed entertainment with high-octane action scenes. It features Salman as a Sikh cop and Aayush as a ruthless goon, and the story revolves around their clash. Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release on 26 November 2021. YouTube Link: Antim The Final Truth Trailer



