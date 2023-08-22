Gadar 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Period Action-Drama
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 11 August 2023
Language: Hindi
Director: Anil Sharma
Producer: Anil Sharma
Production Banners: Anil Sharma Productions, Zee Studios & MM Movies
Distributor: Zee Studios
Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma & Simrat Kaur
Budget: ₹90 Cr
Screen Count: 4000 (India) & 1000 (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Public Response: Positive
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
|Box Office
|Collection
|Day 1 (Fri)
|₹40.10 Cr
|Day 2 (Sat)
|₹43.08 Cr
|Day 3 (Sun)
|₹51.70 Cr
|Day 4 (Mon)
|₹38.70 Cr
|Day 5 (Tue)
|₹55.40 Cr
|Day 6 (Wed)
|₹32.37 Cr
|Day 7 (Thu)
|₹23.28 Cr
|Day 8 (Fri)
|₹20.50 Cr
|Day 9 (Sat)
|₹31.07 Cr
|Day 10 (Sun)
|₹38.90 Cr
|Day 11 (Mon)
|₹13.50 Cr
|Total
|₹388.60 Cr
|Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
|Weekend 1
|₹134.88 Cr
|Weekend 2
|₹90.47 Cr
|Week Wise Box Office Collection
|Week 1
|₹284.63 Cr
|Week 2
|–