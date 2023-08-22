Gadar 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

gadar-2-day-wise-collectionGenre: Period Action-Drama
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 11 August 2023
Language: Hindi
Director: Anil Sharma
Producer: Anil Sharma
Production Banners: Anil Sharma Productions, Zee Studios & MM Movies
Distributor: Zee Studios
Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma & Simrat Kaur
Budget: ₹90 Cr
Screen Count: 4000 (India) & 1000 (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Public Response: Positive
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Box OfficeCollection
Day 1 (Fri)₹40.10 Cr
Day 2 (Sat)₹43.08 Cr
Day 3 (Sun)₹51.70 Cr
Day 4 (Mon)₹38.70 Cr
Day 5 (Tue)₹55.40 Cr
Day 6 (Wed)₹32.37 Cr
Day 7 (Thu)₹23.28 Cr
Day 8 (Fri)₹20.50 Cr
Day 9 (Sat)₹31.07 Cr
Day 10 (Sun)₹38.90 Cr
Day 11 (Mon)₹13.50 Cr
Total₹388.60 Cr

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹134.88 Cr
Weekend 2₹90.47 Cr

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1₹284.63 Cr
Week 2