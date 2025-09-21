Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

jolly-llb-3-day-wise-collectionGenre: Courtroom Comedy Drama
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 19 September 2025
Language: Hindi
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Producer: Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare
Production Banner: Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies
Distributor: Star Studio18
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Arora.
Budget: ₹120 Cr
Screen Count: 3500+ (India) & 650 (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Public Response: Positive
Box Office Verdict: N/A

Box OfficeCollection
Day 1 (Fri)₹12.50 Cr
Day 2 (Sat)₹20 Cr
Day 3 (Sun)₹21 Cr
Day 4 (Mon)₹6.10 Cr
Total₹59.60 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹53.50 Cr

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1