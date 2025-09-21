Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Courtroom Comedy Drama

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 19 September 2025

Language: Hindi

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Producer: Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare

Production Banner: Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies

Distributor: Star Studio18

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Arora.

Budget: ₹120 Cr

Screen Count: 3500+ (India) & 650 (Overseas)

Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Public Response: Positive

Box Office Verdict: N/A

Box Office Collection Day 1 (Fri) ₹12.50 Cr Day 2 (Sat) ₹20 Cr Day 3 (Sun) ₹21 Cr Day 4 (Mon) ₹6.10 Cr Total ₹59.60 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection Weekend 1 ₹53.50 Cr