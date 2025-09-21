Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Courtroom Comedy Drama
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 19 September 2025
Language: Hindi
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Producer: Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare
Production Banner: Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies
Distributor: Star Studio18
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Seema Biswas, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Arora.
Budget: ₹120 Cr
Screen Count: 3500+ (India) & 650 (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
Public Response: Positive
Box Office Verdict: N/A
|Box Office
|Collection
|Day 1 (Fri)
|₹12.50 Cr
|Day 2 (Sat)
|₹20 Cr
|Day 3 (Sun)
|₹21 Cr
|Day 4 (Mon)
|₹6.10 Cr
|Total
|₹59.60 Cr*
|Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
|Weekend 1
|₹53.50 Cr
|Week Wise Box Office Collection
|Week 1
|–