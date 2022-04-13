KGF 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day Wise Report

Genre: Period Action
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 14 April 2022
Language: Hindi (dubbed)
Director: Prashanth Neel
Producer: Vijay Kiragandur
Production Banner: Hombale Films
Distributors: Excel Entertainment & AA Films (Hindi), KRG Studios & Jayanna Films (Kannada), Varahi Chalana Chitram (Telugu), Dream Warrior Pictures (Tamil), Prithviraj Productions (Malayalam)
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Prakash Raj.
Budget: ₹100 Cr
Screen Count: 4400+ (India / Hindi) & 1100 (Overseas / Hindi)
Critics Rating: 4/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 9.8/10
Public Response: Super Positive
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster in the making*
|Day
|Collection (Hindi)
|Day 1
|₹51.40 Cr*
|Day 2
|-
|Day 3
|-
|Day 4
|-
|Total
|₹51.40 Cr*