Dhindora – BB Ki Vines: Bhuvan Bam’s first web show premieres on 14 Oct 2021

Bhuvan Bam – one of the most popular YouTubers in India, launched the trailer of his first-ever web show titled Dhindora on Tuesday, October 5 on his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. After the successful poster launch by Asia’s biggest director, SS Rajamouli on Sunday, the Digital star delivered what is asserted to be the most awaited video this season.

Shutting down all the anticipation around the launch, the makers finally announced the show to premiere on October 14, 2021. Dhindora, India’s first independently released web show, is all set to entertain the audience starting the coming week with consecutive new episodes releasing every Thursday thereafter. The 8-episode comedy drama will be released worldwide under the creator’s independent YouTube channel BB Ki Vines.

Alongside Bhuvan playing some of the audiences’ favourite characters like Babloo Ji, Jaanki Ji, Banchoddas aka Bancho, Sameer, Titu Mama, Hola, and Maakichoo from BB Ki Vines, the trailer also features an ensemble cast including actors like Anup Soni, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Pathak, and debutante Gayatri Bharadwaj as Dr. Tara Rumpum.

Bhuvan Bam’s most ambitious and esteemed project, ‘Dhindora’ is a light-hearted story following Bhuvan and his dysfunctional family, depicting every common man’s larger than life dreams. Produced by Rohit Raj and directed by Himank Gaur, the show is sure to strike a chord with all age groups alike.

With the trailer promising an adventurous ride, packed with rib-tickling moments, fans of Bhuvan across the country and beyond finally got some real treat to binge on which was worth waiting for.

