Kaamyaab Review: An attempt to honour all legendary supporting actors in Bollywood!

Cast- Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal & Isha Talwar

Director- Hardik Mehta

Genre- Drama

Rating- 2.5/5 Stars

Review by- Sameer Ahire

A film always has a Hero, a Heroine, a Villain and of course a supporting cast. A film can never be completed without supporting cast even if some people try to sideline them. Either you go sidelined by others or you shine enough to support the film look good with your presence. These are 2 sides of a coin called supporting artist, which side you choose and which side you should actually choose and why? Find out all your unanswered and unknown facts in “Kaamyaab”.

Kaamyaab is the journey of Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra), a washed upside actor from the heyday of Bollywood. Years after his retirement, he realises that he ‘retired’ on the verge of accomplishing a unique record. He decides to come out of his retirement to complete the round figure of 500 and get that one substantial role for which he will be remembered forever. How this one role makes him realise the cruel reality and struggling life of a supporting artist will warm everybody’s heart for sure.

Sanjay Mishra as Sudheer is fantastic throughout the film. There is no single frame where he loses grip on his character. Deepak Dobriyal as Gulati is funny and so realistic that you might hate him for a moment but that is how a casting director should work. His comic timing and dialogues are funny enough to make you laugh and even the tagline outside his office says, “No Couch, Only Casting”. So damn funny. Rest of the cast has heavy names from our Bollywood industry who have done legendary stuff in old Bollywood era and it is so pleasing to see them on screen again after a long time.

While bringing a heartwarming story of a successful supporting artist Kaamyaab gets a decent basic story which doesn’t waste any time to come on point. The screenplay for the same is engaging and doesn’t give you any chance to feel bored. Despite these 2 to powerful pillars Kaamyaab still misses something in it and falls short to an amazing show. The climax showcases the pain and hard work of a supporting artist getting overshadowed by a Superstar and that one scene I think will touch your heart.

Technically, this film is average to decent for some reasons. Cinematography, Background score and editing had scope for betterment. Dialogues are fantastically written keeping old touch intact for today’s audience. Director Hardik Mehta tells an interesting and untouched topic conveniently, it is just that the appeal and budget of the film are limited and therefore admiration will be comparatively less. Overall, Kaamyaab has something interesting to tell you, now you decide if you want to see it or not in this mainstream atmosphere of Bollywood. It is an attempt which focuses on the sad truth of side role actors and also tries to honour them all.