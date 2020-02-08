Malang Review: Unleashes Madness, Love & Revenge Drama in Decent Manners

[Total: 2 Average: 3/5]

Cast- Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani & Kunal Kemmu

Director- Mohit Suri

Genre- Action Romantic Drama

Certification- U/A

Rating- 2.5/5 stars

Review by- Sameer Ahire

Malang couldn’t fetch more attention since the trailer launch due to its dark theme. As we all know the Indian audience doesn’t have large fanbase or viewers for this genre where you have to spend 2 hours in a cinema hall without a single laughter and light moments. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is another dark film in his filmography with the same old love angle he had in his previous films but the Revenge is different and exciting this time.

Malang is a romantic action thriller which tells a story of mad into love couple- Advait (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Sara (Disha Patani). Sara wants to live her life with an unusual philosophy and wild thinker Advait is convinced by her thinking to join her in this journey of madness. While they both fall in Love in a short time, the sadness and crisis to take place in this short period. Causing to this are cops played by Kunal Khemu, Prasad Jawade, Vatsal Sheth and Keith Sequeira. The other most important guy is Encounter Specialist Agashe played by Anil Kapoor and whose side he chooses is the suspense you gonna enjoy towards the end.

Coming to the performances level of the cast, Disha Patani finally gets a big and worthy role in her career. She looks super hot and people will be falling after her hot Avatar after watching this film. Aditya Roy Kapur stands 2nd best in the film and also gives 2nd best performance of his career till date. Anil Kapoor as Agashe is totally different, ruthless but irritating on some occasions. Micheal played by Kunal Kemmu is a surprise package in this thriller and Amruta Khanvilkar has got little to do as his wife. Eli Avram inside role and rest of the cast is decent to good and doesn’t get much of screen space.

Malang is a combo of Wild Romance, Thrill and Action but the mixture isn’t shaken well. What works- Acting, Music and the basic motive of story. What goes wrong is the pace of the screenplay and execution. Almost all songs are situational in this Musical journey and all songs are soulful. Cinematography is fantastic, especially in those scenes when Advait and Sara discover nature and fulfil their dreams of outcrossing fear. Action sequences are good and Aditya Roy Kapur finally shows his muscle power & machoism.

Director Mohit Suri seems off form since his last hit film Ek Villain. The reasons could be that typical storytelling from the old school and I feel he needs to update himself according to the audience taste. Malang could have been a better film if he had not wasted much time in building characters and get to the thrilling mode quickly. A combo of an unusual philosophy of life and usual love story plus revenge doesn’t really work on a high level, though it has a fulfilling ending to all the aspects the writer tried to unfold. Malang unleashes madness, love and revenge drama in somewhat Decent manners but unfortunately, it could have got much better with this amazing cast.