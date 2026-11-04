Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

ramayana-part-1-day-wise-collection

Movie Details
TitleRamayana (Part 1)
GenreEpic Mythological
CertificationU
Language(s)Hindi (Original), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Release Date05 November 2026
Runtime3 Hrs : 15 Min : 00 Sec
Directed byNitesh Tiwari
Produced byNamit Malhotra & Yash
Production Banner(s)Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, and DNEG
Distributed byDharma Productions (North India), Sony Pictures Releasing (Overseas), Sri Venkateswara Creations (AP & T), AVA Productions & E4 Entertainment (Kerala), Think Studios (TN), and Monster Mind Creations (Karnataka)
CastRanbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Vivek Oberoi.
Budget₹2,000 Cr
Screen Count9,000 (India) & 50,000 (Overseas)
Critics Rating-/5
IMDb Rating-/10
Public ResponseN/A
Box Office VerdictN/A

Ramayana: Part 1 Box Office Breakdown

Day Wise Box Office CollectionHindiAll Versions
Day 1 (Thu)Opening Prediction<< CLICK HERE
Day 2 (Fri)-
Day 3 (Sat)-
Day 4 (Sun)-
Day 5 (Mon)-
Total-

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
HindiAll Versions
Weekend 1

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
HindiAll Versions
Week 1

 

Worldwide Box Office Collection
India Nett Collection
India Gross Collection
Overseas Gross Collection
Worldwide Gross Total

 

Lifetime Prediction
India Box Office Nett₹700-800 Cr
Worldwide Box Office Gross₹1000-1100 Cr