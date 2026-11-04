Ramayana Part 1 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

|Movie Details
|Title
|Ramayana (Part 1)
|Genre
|Epic Mythological
|Certification
|U
|Language(s)
|Hindi (Original), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
|Release Date
|05 November 2026
|Runtime
|3 Hrs : 15 Min : 00 Sec
|Directed by
|Nitesh Tiwari
|Produced by
|Namit Malhotra & Yash
|Production Banner(s)
|Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations, and DNEG
|Distributed by
|Dharma Productions (North India), Sony Pictures Releasing (Overseas), Sri Venkateswara Creations (AP & T), AVA Productions & E4 Entertainment (Kerala), Think Studios (TN), and Monster Mind Creations (Karnataka)
|Cast
|Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, and Vivek Oberoi.
|Budget
|₹2,000 Cr
|Screen Count
|9,000 (India) & 50,000 (Overseas)
|Critics Rating
|-/5
|IMDb Rating
|-/10
|Public Response
|N/A
|Box Office Verdict
|N/A