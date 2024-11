Singham Again Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Action-Drama

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 01 November 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producers: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande

Production Banners: Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, and Cinergy

Distributor: PVR Inox Pictures

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor

Budget: ₹350 Cr

Screen Count: 3500+ (India) & 1900 (Overseas)

Critics Rating: 4/5 stars

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Public Response: Positive

Box Office Verdict: N/A

Box Office Collection Day 1 (Fri) ₹43.70 Cr Day 2 (Sat) ₹44.50 Cr Day 3 (Sun) ₹36.80 Cr Day 4 (Mon) ₹19.20 Cr Day 5 (Tue) ₹16.50 Cr Day 6 (Wed) ₹14.70 Cr Day 7 (Thu) ₹11.20 Cr Total ₹186.60 Cr

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection Weekend 1 ₹125 Cr Weekend 2 –