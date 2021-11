Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Action Thriller

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 05 November 2021

Language: Hindi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Rohit Shetty

Production Banners: Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films

Distributor: Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Kumar, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Budget: ₹130 Cr

Screen Count: 3519 (India) & 1400 (Overseas)

Critics Rating: 3.5/5 stars

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Public Response: Positive

Box Office Verdict: Super-Hit*