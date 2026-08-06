Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection India (Day-Wise)

|Movie Details
|Title
|Spider-Man: Brand New Day
|Genre
|Action Adventure, Superhero, Sci-Fi
|Certification
|U/A 13+
|Language(s)
|English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada
|Release Date
|30 July 2026
|Runtime
|2 Hrs : 24 Min : 52 Sec
|Directed by
|Destin Daniel Cretton
|Produced by
|Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad
|Production Banner(s)
|Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures
|Distributed by
|Sony Pictures Releasing Corporation
|Cast
|Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo
|Budget
|₹2143 Cr
|Screen Count
|5000+ (India)
|Critics Rating
|4/5
|IMDb Rating
|8.2/10
|Public Response
|Positive
|Box Office Verdict
|N/A