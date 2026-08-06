Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection India (Day-Wise)

spider-man-brand-new-day-box-office-collection-india

Movie Details
TitleSpider-Man: Brand New Day
GenreAction Adventure, Superhero, Sci-Fi
CertificationU/A 13+
Language(s)English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada
Release Date30 July 2026
Runtime2 Hrs : 24 Min : 52 Sec
Directed byDestin Daniel Cretton
Produced byKevin Feige, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad
Production Banner(s)Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures
Distributed bySony Pictures Releasing Corporation
CastTom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo
Budget₹2143 Cr
Screen Count5000+ (India)
Critics Rating4/5
IMDb Rating8.2/10
Public ResponsePositive
Box Office VerdictN/A

Box OfficeCollection
Day 1 (Thu)₹61 Cr
Day 2 (Fri)₹48.30 Cr
Day 3 (Sat)₹70.80 Cr
Day 4 (Sun)₹77.50 Cr
Day 5 (Mon)₹23.30 Cr
Day 6 (Tue)₹21.80 Cr
Day 7 (Wed)₹18.30 Cr
Day 8 (Thu)-
Total₹321 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹257.60 Cr (4-day)

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1

 

India Box Office Collection
India Nett Collection₹321 Cr
India Gross Collection₹385.56 Cr

 

Lifetime Prediction
India Box Office Nett₹450-500 Cr