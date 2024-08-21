Stree 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

stree-2-day-wise-total-collectionGenre: Horror-Comedy
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 15 August 2024
Language: Hindi
Director: Amar Kaushik
Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande
Production Banners: Maddock Films and Jio Studios
Distributors: Pen Marudhar Entertainment and PVR Inox Pictures
Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee
Budget: ₹50 Cr
Screen Count: 3000+ (India) & 1600+ (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 4/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Public Response: Super Positive
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Box OfficeCollection
Previews (Wed)₹9.40 Cr
Day 1 (Thu)₹55.40 Cr
Day 2 (Fri)₹35.30 Cr
Day 3 (Sat)₹45.70 Cr
Day 4 (Sun)₹58.20 Cr
Day 5 (Mon)₹38.40 Cr
Day 6 (Tue)₹26.80 Cr
Day 7 (Wed)-
Day 8 (Thu)-
Total₹269.20 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
Weekend 1₹204 Cr (4 days + Prev.)

 

Week Wise Box Office Collection
Week 1– (8 days + Prev.)