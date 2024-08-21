Stree 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 15 August 2024

Language: Hindi

Director: Amar Kaushik

Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande

Production Banners: Maddock Films and Jio Studios

Distributors: Pen Marudhar Entertainment and PVR Inox Pictures

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee

Budget: ₹50 Cr

Screen Count: 3000+ (India) & 1600+ (Overseas)

Critics Rating: 4/5 stars

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Public Response: Super Positive

Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster

Box Office Collection Previews (Wed) ₹9.40 Cr Day 1 (Thu) ₹55.40 Cr Day 2 (Fri) ₹35.30 Cr Day 3 (Sat) ₹45.70 Cr Day 4 (Sun) ₹58.20 Cr Day 5 (Mon) ₹38.40 Cr Day 6 (Tue) ₹26.80 Cr Day 7 (Wed) - Day 8 (Thu) - Total ₹269.20 Cr*

Weekend Wise Box Office Collection Weekend 1 ₹204 Cr (4 days + Prev.)