Stree 2 Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Genre: Horror-Comedy
Certification: U/A
Release Date: 15 August 2024
Language: Hindi
Director: Amar Kaushik
Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande
Production Banners: Maddock Films and Jio Studios
Distributors: Pen Marudhar Entertainment and PVR Inox Pictures
Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee
Budget: ₹50 Cr
Screen Count: 3000+ (India) & 1600+ (Overseas)
Critics Rating: 4/5 stars
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Public Response: Super Positive
Box Office Verdict: Blockbuster
|Box Office
|Collection
|Previews (Wed)
|₹9.40 Cr
|Day 1 (Thu)
|₹55.40 Cr
|Day 2 (Fri)
|₹35.30 Cr
|Day 3 (Sat)
|₹45.70 Cr
|Day 4 (Sun)
|₹58.20 Cr
|Day 5 (Mon)
|₹38.40 Cr
|Day 6 (Tue)
|₹26.80 Cr
|Day 7 (Wed)
|-
|Day 8 (Thu)
|-
|Total
|₹269.20 Cr*
|Weekend Wise Box Office Collection
|Weekend 1
|₹204 Cr (4 days + Prev.)
|Week Wise Box Office Collection
|Week 1
|– (8 days + Prev.)