Bigg Boss 19 Finale- Winner and Evictions among the Top 5 Contestants

After more than 100 days, the latest 19th season of the hugely popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has reached its finale week. Among the top 6 finalists, the one has been eliminated three days ahead of the grand finale, and now the season has its top 5 contestants – Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Malik.

This new season of Bigg Boss has been very interesting from the beginning and remain unpredictable till now. All the contestants were amazing in their own way, no matter how long or short their journey has been. This is the reason, the show is in its final week and still no one is able to predict a clear winner. Interestingly, there were many shocking eliminations in the meantime like Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Shehbaz Badesha, otherwise it would have been more difficult for the audience to select and vote.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 and how they kept the audience and fans on their side and reached the finale. Also what are their chances of lifting the BB19 Trophy as per the opinion of neutral Bigg Boss audience.

Amaal Malik: A known music composer and singer from the Malik family, entered the Bigg Boss house on day 1 but actually started his journey after 2 weeks when the cheerful personality Shehbaz Badesha entered the house and they became good friends. Malik has been fiery and outspoken throughout the journey; also host Salman Khan bashed him several times on Weekend Ka Vaar for his aggresion. But the fire he had earlier, has lost somewhere in the end. With the support of fans he has reached the finale but god knows why now he is pulling himself away from the trophy.

Farrhana Bhatt: An actress and activist from Kashmir, entered the BB house on day 1 and eliminated by housemates on the same day. Then, she re-entered on day 6 from the secret room and set the house on fire. Farrhana suddenly gained immense popularity among the audience when she tore Neelam Giri’s family letter in a task and became a lone warrior turning all the housemates against her. Everyone was considering her outspoken and strong, until she deliberately started fighting and abusing the housemates. With an unruly attitude and a tongue, she can only be considered as a villain not a hero. Moreover, her friendship with Amaal after a heated spat does not seem to be positive in any way.

Gaurav Khanna: A renowned television actor from Kanpur, entered the BB house on day 1 and remained in hibernation for 6 weeks. After being flagged multiple times by host Salman Khan for his inactivity in the show, he finally lifted his game and reached the finals, which is comendable and surprising. Despite playing on the backfoot, his very calculative planning and approach towards the show has won him ticket-to-finale and he is now a strong contender for the trophy. However, his arrogant and overconfident behavior in the last weeks is contrary to what he has been trying to portray till now, which is not being liked by many and is definitely not resulting in his favor.

Tanya Mittal: An entrepreneur and a social media influencer from Gwalior, entered the Bigg Boss house on day 1 and remained a sensation on social media throughout her journey whether she is being praised for her innocence and religious inclination or trolled for her self-obsession and claims of an incredibly luxurious life. In the second half of her journey she became predictable and started losing the ground. But then the media round happened in the house, the way she handled and answered all the grilling questions, has impressed everyone. The housemates were laughing at her being targeted by the media, but Tanya gracefully regained her lost ground and now she is giving a good fight for the trophy. In the open-mic round as well, she did good in her own style.

Pranit More: A known stand-up comedian from Mumbai, entered the house on the premiere and kept entertaining the audience as well as the housemates throughout with his comedy sessions. Apart from this, he has always been a decent person who avoids getting involved in unnecessary fights. However, despite claiming to be a good friend, he never took a stand for his friends until he returned in the house after a week of medical treatment. According to many, his decision to save Ashnoor Kaur instead of a better contestant Abhishek Bajaj was not a good move for the show. The 2.0 version of Pranit seems confident and over confident some times but he is still a strong contender and his chances to lift the trophy among the top 5 is high as now he is getting support from the fans of Ashnoor and Malti Chahar as well.

Let’s see what happens, because this new season of Bigg Boss has been very unpredictable so far. As per the mood of audience and the social media trends, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More are expected to be in the top 3 but anything can happen. The grand finale is set to stream live on Sunday, 7 December 2025 at 9 PM on Colors TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Hotstar. Voting lines will remain open till Sunday morning 10 AM.

Bigg Boss 19 Evictions Week-Wise S.No. Week / Day Contestant(s) Reason 1 Week 1 / Day 1 Farrhana Bhatt (Re-entered) By Housemates 2 Week 2 No Eviction – 3 Week 3 / Day 21 Nagma Mirajkar & Natalia Janoszek Weekend Eviction 4 Week 4 / Day 28 Nehal Chudasama (Re-entered) Weekend Eviction 5 Week 5 / Day 35 Awez Darbar Weekend Eviction 6 Week 6 No Eviction – 7 Week 7 / Day 49 Zeishan Quadri Weekend Eviction 8 Week 8 No Eviction – 9 Week 9 / Day 63 Nehal Chudasama & Baseer Ali Weekend Eviction 10 Week 10 / Day 70 Pranit More (Re-entered) Medical Condition 11 Week 11 / Day 77 Abhishek Bajaj & Neelam Giri Weekend Eviction 12 Week 12 / Day 80 Mridul Tiwari Mid-Week Eviction 13 Week 13 / Day 91 Kunickaa Sadanand Weekend Eviction 14 Week 14 / Day 98 Ashnoor Kaur Ejection / Violence 15 Week 14 / Day 98 Shehbaz Badesha Weekend Eviction 16 Week 15 / Day 102 Malti Chahar Mid-Week Eviction



