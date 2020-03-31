Film actors come forward to donate for India’s fight against Covid-19 Pandemic

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]

The entire world is right now fighting with coronavirus which has already caused a loss of approximately 40,000 lives globally. India is also facing the heat of this virus and has witnessed more than 1300 positive cases across the country with 35 deaths so far. As a preventing measure, the government has imposed a nation-wide lockdown till 14th April 2020.

To strengthen the fight of India against Covid-19 pandemic, many big personalities have come forward to help the centre & states financially. This includes businessmen, politicians, and film actors from the Hindi film industry as well as from South. To accept the charity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced PM-Cares Fund.

Like always, superstar Akshay Kumar has shown a big heart and donated a whopping amount of 25 crores to PM-Cares fund. Besides him, Kapil Sharma & Varun Dhawan have contributed 50 lakhs & 30 lakhs respectively to the same, while Hrithik Roshan has procured N95 & FFP3 masks for BMC workers.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit Dosanjh, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty & rapper Badshah have pledged to donate 1 crore, 20 lakhs, 1 crore, 21 lakhs & 25 lakhs respectively to PM-Cares Fund. Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma have also pledged to contribute but didn’t disclose the amount.

Salman Khan‘s Being Human Foundation has come forward to help 25,000 daily wage workers. They have called the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and asked for the bank account details of workers in dire need to ensure that money reaches them directly.

From the South Indian film industry, many actors have come forward to help. This includes superstar Prabhas who donated 3 crores to PM-Cares fund and 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh CM & Telangana CM relief funds. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has also donated 1 crore to PM-Cares fund and 50 lakhs each to AP & Telangana CM relief funds.

Inspired by Pawan Kalyan, superstar Ram Charan & Jr NTR have announced a contribution of 70 lakhs & 75 lakhs respectively to central & states of AP & Telangana government relief funds. Allu Arjun has donated 1.25 crores, while Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & NBK have contributed 1-1 crore for the same.

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated a sum of 50 lakhs for the welfare of daily wage earners affected by this pandemic. Many other actors including Suriya, Mohanlal, Nithin, Sivakartikeyan, Manju Warrier have also contributed their part to help India fighting against coronavirus.